Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Expands By 141.9%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,613,900 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the August 15th total of 8,522,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,589.1 days.
Saipem Price Performance
Saipem stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.
Saipem Company Profile
