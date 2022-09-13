Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Expands By 141.9%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,613,900 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the August 15th total of 8,522,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,589.1 days.

Saipem stock remained flat at $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

