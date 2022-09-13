Short Interest in Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Grows By 152.4%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Saturn Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Saturn Oil & Gas stock traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322. Saturn Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of 1.50 and a 1-year high of 3.13.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

