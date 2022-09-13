Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Grows By 280.2%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 280.2% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRMU remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,926. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRMU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $325,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

