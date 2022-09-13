Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 75.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $114.00.
About Singapore Exchange
