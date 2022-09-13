Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 75.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of SPXCY stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. 991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $114.00.
About Singapore Exchange
