Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 75.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCY stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. 991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

