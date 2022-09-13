Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Rises By 1,100.0%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
STSBF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
