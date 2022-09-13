Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Grows By 191.5%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 191.5% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Starfleet Innotech stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Starfleet Innotech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

