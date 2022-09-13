Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Declines By 74.4%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the August 15th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAF remained flat at $9.46 during trading on Tuesday. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,436. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

