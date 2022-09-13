Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Declines By 74.4%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the August 15th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAF remained flat at $9.46 during trading on Tuesday. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,436. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
