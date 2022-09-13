Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Grows By 976.5%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 976.5% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 1.5 %

TELNY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 266,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,839. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.42.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

