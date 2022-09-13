Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Declines By 86.4%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the August 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business.

