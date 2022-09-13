Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Expands By 321.4%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 321.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,554. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

