Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Increases By 410.2%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the August 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,457. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

