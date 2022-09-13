Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Grows By 219.2%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQN traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 4,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQN. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,317,000 after acquiring an additional 162,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

