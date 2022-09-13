Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Drops By 77.9%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.