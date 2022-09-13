Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Drops By 77.9%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE MHF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.91.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Featured Articles
