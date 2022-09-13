Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 121.7% in August

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Siltronic Stock Down 5.6 %

Siltronic stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

