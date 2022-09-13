Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,516. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAMG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at $186,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

