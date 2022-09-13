SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the August 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,605. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

About SilverSun Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.