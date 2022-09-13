Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %
CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
