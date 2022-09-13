Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at CIBC

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

CVE SKE opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 10,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 705,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,249,999.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$78,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,918 shares in the company, valued at C$1,040,119.06. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,140 shares of company stock worth $442,824.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.