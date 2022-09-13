Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Skillsoft Price Performance

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Skillsoft news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More

