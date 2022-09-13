Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.
SKIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Skillsoft Price Performance
Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Skillsoft
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.