SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 270,900 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 10,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,151. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

