SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. 203,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

