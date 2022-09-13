SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Sells $778,705.92 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 67,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $778,705.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 4,057,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,345. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 5.44.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.