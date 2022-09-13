SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMTGY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.