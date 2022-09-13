SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMTGY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

