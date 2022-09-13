Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.99% of Smartsheet worth $69,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after purchasing an additional 665,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

