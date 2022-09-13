Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $18,163.44 and $191.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002019 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

