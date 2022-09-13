Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

