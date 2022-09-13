Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Smiths Group Price Performance
Smiths Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Smiths Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $22.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Articles
