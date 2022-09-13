Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 153.1% in August

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 153.1% from the August 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of SNMRY stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 127,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,495. Snam has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

