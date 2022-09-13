Snyder Capital Management L P Acquires Shares of 75,268 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of IQV opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

