Snyder Capital Management L P Has $10.10 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,472,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $344.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.53.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

