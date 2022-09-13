Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 8,307 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Snyder Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.03% of Minerals Technologies worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,318. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.



