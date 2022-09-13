Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the August 15th total of 799,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. 3,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,966. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

