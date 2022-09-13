Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) vs. ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solo Brands and ANTA Sports Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million 1.23 $10.69 million ($0.05) -104.60 ANTA Sports Products $7.65 billion 4.17 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solo Brands and ANTA Sports Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Solo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 323.84%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Solo Brands beats ANTA Sports Products on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 9,403 ANTA stores; 2,054 FILA stores; 182 DESCENTE stores; and 152 KOLON SPORT stores. It also exports and imports sporting shoes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

