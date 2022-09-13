Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Soluna Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SLNHP stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75. Soluna has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.48.
About Soluna
