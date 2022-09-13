Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Soluna Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLNHP stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75. Soluna has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Get Soluna alerts:

About Soluna

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.