Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 67,049 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sonoco Products by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonoco Products Price Performance

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.