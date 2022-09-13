Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Hits $0.0136 on Exchanges

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $41,822.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 114,818,887 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.