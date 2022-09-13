SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,075 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 53,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,318. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88.

