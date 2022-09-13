Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 7.2%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $63.22. 784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 319,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,368 shares of company stock worth $3,796,579. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.