Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,350 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 1.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,708 shares of company stock worth $2,561,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

