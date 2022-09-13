Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Down to $31.49

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $29.44. Steven Madden shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 3,763 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1,599.1% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,707 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.