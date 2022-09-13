Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 155.7% in August

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 155.7% from the August 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,411.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $2.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.