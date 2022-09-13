Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.28. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 29,335 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 171,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

