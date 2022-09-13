Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,301 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 388% compared to the average daily volume of 1,292 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 1,288,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

