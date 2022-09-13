StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.45. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

