StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet cut Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 142.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 676.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 73.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ambev by 146.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

