StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

