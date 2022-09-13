StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance
Shares of BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.
Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
