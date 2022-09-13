StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BKEP opened at $4.63 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,486,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

