StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

