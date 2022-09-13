StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Price Performance

FNHC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FedNat by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

